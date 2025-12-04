12/4/25: Light Drizzle and 34.7°F in Rutherford After Moderate Snow

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 34.7°F with a light drizzle falling. Winds are steady at 6 mph, contributing to the chilly evening ambiance.

Today presented a cooler scene with temperatures peaking at 39.6°F, while the lows dipped to 30.4°F. Moderate snowfall was noted, aligning with a precipitation chance of 83% and accumulating to about 0.21 inches. Wind speeds reached up to 7.7 mph throughout the day.

Tonight’s forecast predicts similar conditions with a steady temperature around the low of 34.3°F. Winds will persist at rates up to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 83%, with ongoing moderate drizzle expected to continue into the night. Residents should prepare for continuous slick conditions on roads and walkways.

Those traveling or commuting tonight should remain cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses where ice may form due to the low temperatures and wet conditions.

Today’s Details High 40°F Low 30°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 83% chance · 0.21 in Now 35°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 40°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate Friday 37°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 47°F 34°F Fog Sunday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 39°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 35°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

