12/4/25: Light Drizzle and 32.5, Moderate Snowfall Earlier Today

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 32.5°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 7 mph. There has been no accumulated precipitation this evening.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 39.6°F and dropped to a low of 30.4°F. Conditions included moderate snowfall with a precipitation total of 0.28 inches and an 87% chance of precipitation. The wind peaked at 8.4 mph.

Tonight, we anticipate slightly milder conditions with continued slight snowfall. The temperature is expected to hover around the low of 32.4°F. Winds will remain consistent at up to 8.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues at 87%.

Residents should plan for slippery road conditions and limited visibility due to the ongoing light snow and drizzle. Exercise caution while traveling.

Today’s Details

High
40°F
Low
30°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
87% chance · 0.28 in
Now
33°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 40°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate
Friday 36°F 32°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 40°F 32°F Fog
Sunday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Monday 38°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 42°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

