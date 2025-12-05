12/4/25: Light Drizzle and 32.5, Moderate Snowfall Earlier Today

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 32.5°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 7 mph. There has been no accumulated precipitation this evening.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 39.6°F and dropped to a low of 30.4°F. Conditions included moderate snowfall with a precipitation total of 0.28 inches and an 87% chance of precipitation. The wind peaked at 8.4 mph.
Tonight, we anticipate slightly milder conditions with continued slight snowfall. The temperature is expected to hover around the low of 32.4°F. Winds will remain consistent at up to 8.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues at 87%.
Residents should plan for slippery road conditions and limited visibility due to the ongoing light snow and drizzle. Exercise caution while traveling.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|40°F
|30°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Friday
|36°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|40°F
|32°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|50°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|38°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|50°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|49°F
|42°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
