12/31/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Cooling to 34.7°F for New Year’s Countdown

As of 5:30 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing a mainly clear evening with a temperature of 41.7°F and a light breeze at 5.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded today.

Earlier today, the county saw a high of 49.8°F and a low of 21.2°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 9.2 mph. The skies were partly cloudy throughout the day and the precipitation chance remained at 0%.

Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 34.7°F. Conditions will remain partly cloudy with the wind continuing up to 5.5 mph. These weather conditions should remain stable, with no precipitation expected, providing a clear setting for New Year’s Eve celebrations across the area.

Residents and visitors planning outdoor festivities for the evening and the midnight countdown can expect cool and dry weather, conducive to enjoying the New Year’s Eve events safely and comfortably.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 21°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 50°F 21°F Partly cloudy Thursday 57°F 27°F Overcast Friday 53°F 30°F Rain: slight Saturday 48°F 35°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 45°F 29°F Overcast Monday 55°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 58°F 42°F Overcast

