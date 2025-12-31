12/31/25: Mainly Clear and Chilly at 49.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 49.5°F. Winds are present at 10.5 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s temperature peaked at 49.6°F and dipped to a low of 21.2°F in the early morning. The sky was overcast throughout the day, but precipitation remained absent with a 0% chance reported.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to decrease to a low of 34.3°F. Conditions will turn partly cloudy, and winds will decrease to around 5.4 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation through the night.
This succinct weather briefing is intended to keep residents of Rutherford County informed of the current and approaching weather conditions. Residents can expect a chilly but dry evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|50°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|57°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|30°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|48°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|45°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|55°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|58°F
|42°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
