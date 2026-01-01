12/31/25: Clear Skies and 35°F Tonight in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 35.2°F under clear skies, with a light wind blowing at 5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 49.8°F after starting from a low of 21.2°F. The skies remained mainly clear throughout the day, and wind speeds peaked at 9.2 mph. There was no precipitation, consistent with the zero percent chance forecasted.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease to a low of 34.9°F. Winds will continue at a light pace, peaking at around 5.5 mph. The clear sky condition is set to persist, providing an unobstructed view of the night sky for those outdoors.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect continued stable weather into the early morning, with no significant changes or weather warnings currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
21°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 50°F 21°F Mainly clear
Thursday 62°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 34°F Rain: slight
Saturday 49°F 32°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 46°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

