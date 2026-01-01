12/31/25: Clear Skies and 35°F Tonight in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 35.2°F under clear skies, with a light wind blowing at 5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 49.8°F after starting from a low of 21.2°F. The skies remained mainly clear throughout the day, and wind speeds peaked at 9.2 mph. There was no precipitation, consistent with the zero percent chance forecasted.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease to a low of 34.9°F. Winds will continue at a light pace, peaking at around 5.5 mph. The clear sky condition is set to persist, providing an unobstructed view of the night sky for those outdoors.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect continued stable weather into the early morning, with no significant changes or weather warnings currently in effect.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 21°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 50°F 21°F Mainly clear Thursday 62°F 30°F Overcast Friday 54°F 34°F Rain: slight Saturday 49°F 32°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 46°F 29°F Overcast Monday 55°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

