12/31/25: Clear Morning at 22°F, High 50°F – Chilly New Year’s Eve with Clear Night

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature registers at a chilly 21.9°F with a clear sky. Winds are mild, blowing at 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

As we progress through this New Year’s Eve, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 49.8°F despite starting from a low of 21.7°F early in the morning. The sky will turn overcast as the day unfolds, with winds reaching up to 10.8 mph. Precipitation chances remain minimal at 1%.

Tonight, as revelers prepare for New Year celebrations outdoors, they can expect mainly clear skies with a low dipping to around 34°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a gentle 5.5 mph. The low chance of precipitation continues, keeping the evening dry and suitable for any outdoor festivities as the countdown to midnight begins.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County will be cooperative for all New Year’s Eve events, ensuring a comfortable setting for the celebrations.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 22°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 22°F · feels 14°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 50°F 22°F Overcast Thursday 52°F 31°F Overcast Friday 56°F 40°F Rain: slight Saturday 53°F 38°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 46°F 32°F Overcast Monday 52°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 40°F Overcast

