12/30/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 22°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 21.9°F with overcast skies. The wind speed is mild at 3.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, the forecast remains overcast throughout the day with an expected high of 36.5°F and a low of 23°F tonight. Winds could pick up, reaching speeds up to 11.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%, with no significant precipitation expected.

Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 23.9°F, accompanied by similarly overcast conditions. Wind speeds will decrease to around 5.4 mph. The likelihood of rain will still be low at 2%.

Residents should anticipate a chilly but dry end to the week without any drastic changes in weather conditions or any severe weather alerts in effect.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 23°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 22°F · feels 15°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 24°F Overcast Thursday 51°F 30°F Overcast Friday 51°F 43°F Drizzle: light Saturday 50°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 30°F Overcast Monday 59°F 37°F Overcast

