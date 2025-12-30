12/30/25: Clear Sky and Cooling to 24.3°F Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are light at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 36.7°F while dropping to a low of 22.1°F. The sky was overcast with a peak wind speed hitting 10.6 mph. Despite the cloud cover, there was no precipitation, and the probability of precipitation remained at zero percent throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with the temperature forecast to drop to a low of 24.3°F. Winds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 6 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Moving into the early hours of tomorrow, the weather is predicted to maintain the clear and calm pattern set tonight, with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
22°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 25°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 23°F Overcast
Thursday 51°F 28°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 43°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

