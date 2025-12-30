12/30/25: Clear Sky and Cooling to 24.3°F Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are light at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 36.7°F while dropping to a low of 22.1°F. The sky was overcast with a peak wind speed hitting 10.6 mph. Despite the cloud cover, there was no precipitation, and the probability of precipitation remained at zero percent throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with the temperature forecast to drop to a low of 24.3°F. Winds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 6 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Moving into the early hours of tomorrow, the weather is predicted to maintain the clear and calm pattern set tonight, with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 22°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 25°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 23°F Overcast Thursday 51°F 28°F Overcast Friday 55°F 43°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 29°F Overcast Monday 55°F 33°F Overcast

