12/30/25: Clear Sky and 36°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds Expected Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 36°F. Winds are blowing at 10.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, despite the temperature slightly surpassing the daily high forecast of 35.8°F, conditions have remained clear and cold. The low earlier reached down to 22.1°F. Winds have been somewhat steady, peaking around 10.6 mph.

Looking into tonight’s forecast, it is expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 23.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease, with forecasts predicting them to be around 5.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Residents should plan for another cool night ahead and may want to prepare for chilly conditions by wearing appropriate layers if outdoors during the evening hours.

Today's Details

High
36°F
Low
22°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
36°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 36°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 23°F Overcast
Thursday 51°F 28°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 43°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

