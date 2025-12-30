12/30/25: Clear Sky and 36°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds Expected Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 36°F. Winds are blowing at 10.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, despite the temperature slightly surpassing the daily high forecast of 35.8°F, conditions have remained clear and cold. The low earlier reached down to 22.1°F. Winds have been somewhat steady, peaking around 10.6 mph.
Looking into tonight’s forecast, it is expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 23.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease, with forecasts predicting them to be around 5.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.
Residents should plan for another cool night ahead and may want to prepare for chilly conditions by wearing appropriate layers if outdoors during the evening hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|36°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|49°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|51°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|55°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|49°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|47°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|55°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
