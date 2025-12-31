12/30/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 27°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 27.3°F. The wind is blowing from the north at 4.4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 36.7°F and dipped to a low of 22.1°F. The sky was overcast for most of the day, although no precipitation occurred and the wind peaked at 10.6 mph.
Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain clear with a low temperature forecasted at 23.9°F. Winds are expected to remain mild, reaching up to 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and cold night ahead, with continued clear conditions and minimal wind interference.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|37°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|55°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|53°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|47°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|53°F
|32°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
