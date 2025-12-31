12/30/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 27°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 27.3°F. The wind is blowing from the north at 4.4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 36.7°F and dipped to a low of 22.1°F. The sky was overcast for most of the day, although no precipitation occurred and the wind peaked at 10.6 mph.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain clear with a low temperature forecasted at 23.9°F. Winds are expected to remain mild, reaching up to 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and cold night ahead, with continued clear conditions and minimal wind interference.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
22°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
27°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 23°F Overcast
Thursday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 53°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 53°F 32°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

