12/30/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 27°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 27.3°F. The wind is blowing from the north at 4.4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 36.7°F and dipped to a low of 22.1°F. The sky was overcast for most of the day, although no precipitation occurred and the wind peaked at 10.6 mph.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain clear with a low temperature forecasted at 23.9°F. Winds are expected to remain mild, reaching up to 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and cold night ahead, with continued clear conditions and minimal wind interference.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 22°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 27°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 23°F Overcast Thursday 49°F 31°F Overcast Friday 55°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 53°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 31°F Overcast Monday 53°F 32°F Overcast

