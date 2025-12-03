12/3/25: Overcast Morning with a Chilly 29°F, High Expected at 35°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 28.8°F with light winds moving at 1.3 mph, and no precipitation. The sky is currently overcast.
The forecast for today anticipates a high of 35.2°F and a low of 27.9°F. Winds are expected to remain mild, topping out at 4.1 mph. There is a negligible chance of precipitation at 1%, with fog conditions also anticipated throughout the day. Skies will stay mostly cloudy.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 32.5°F. Conditions will remain overcast with winds continuing at speeds up to 4.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation will still be quite low at 1%.
Overall, the weather in Rutherford County will maintain a stable pattern with cloudy skies and minimal wind or precipitation throughout the day and into the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|35°F
|28°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|37°F
|31°F
|Fog
|Friday
|44°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|52°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|46°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|41°F
|28°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
