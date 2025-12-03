12/3/25: Overcast Morning with a Chilly 29°F, High Expected at 35°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
59

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 28.8°F with light winds moving at 1.3 mph, and no precipitation. The sky is currently overcast.

The forecast for today anticipates a high of 35.2°F and a low of 27.9°F. Winds are expected to remain mild, topping out at 4.1 mph. There is a negligible chance of precipitation at 1%, with fog conditions also anticipated throughout the day. Skies will stay mostly cloudy.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 32.5°F. Conditions will remain overcast with winds continuing at speeds up to 4.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation will still be quite low at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County will maintain a stable pattern with cloudy skies and minimal wind or precipitation throughout the day and into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
35°F
Low
28°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 35°F 28°F Fog
Thursday 37°F 31°F Fog
Friday 44°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 52°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 46°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 41°F 28°F Fog
Tuesday 48°F 26°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR