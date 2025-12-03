12/3/25: Overcast and Cold at 35°F, Gentle Breeze in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 34.7°F and a light breeze at 0.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 34.7°F and a low of 27.9°F, with fog reported earlier. Winds have stayed mild, peaking at up to 4.5 mph, and there has been no chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with the temperature dropping slightly to a low of 31.6°F. Wind conditions will continue to be mild, with speeds up to 4.5 mph. There continues to be a 0% chance of precipitation.

Residents should expect a calm evening with consistent overcast conditions persisting into the night.

Today’s Details

High
35°F
Low
28°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 35°F 28°F Fog
Thursday 34°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 47°F 34°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 49°F 39°F Overcast
Sunday 45°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Monday 42°F 30°F Fog
Tuesday 50°F 29°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

