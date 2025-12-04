12/3/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Low Reaches 31.5

By
Source Staff
-
0
4

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 31.5°F and a light breeze moving at 0.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 37.2°F with light fog conditions noted. The lowest temperature recorded was 27.9°F. Wind speeds today were mild, peaking at 4.3 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather remains largely unchanged with clear skies continuing. The temperature is currently at today’s predicted low of 31.5°F, with winds remaining gentle at speeds up to 3.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.

Residents can expect similar clear conditions going into the early hours of tomorrow, with no significant weather disturbances forecasted.

Today’s Details

High
37°F
Low
28°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 37°F 28°F Fog
Thursday 38°F 31°F Snow fall: heavy
Friday 41°F 32°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 48°F 37°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Monday 42°F 33°F Fog
Tuesday 50°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR