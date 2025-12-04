12/3/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Low Reaches 31.5

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 31.5°F and a light breeze moving at 0.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 37.2°F with light fog conditions noted. The lowest temperature recorded was 27.9°F. Wind speeds today were mild, peaking at 4.3 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather remains largely unchanged with clear skies continuing. The temperature is currently at today’s predicted low of 31.5°F, with winds remaining gentle at speeds up to 3.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.

Residents can expect similar clear conditions going into the early hours of tomorrow, with no significant weather disturbances forecasted.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 28°F Wind 4 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:39am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 37°F 28°F Fog Thursday 38°F 31°F Snow fall: heavy Friday 41°F 32°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 48°F 37°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 40°F Drizzle: light Monday 42°F 33°F Fog Tuesday 50°F 33°F Overcast

