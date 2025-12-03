12/3/25: Chilly Evening in Rutherford County, Overcast and 33.3

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 33.3°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 4.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 37.2°F and dropped to a low of 27.9°F. Conditions remained foggy with a consistent wind speed peaking at 4.3 mph. There was no precipitation, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease to a low of 31.6°F. Winds will continue to be light, not exceeding 3.8 mph. The sky will remain overcast, but no precipitation is anticipated.
Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a cold but dry evening with light winds. Residents should prepare for another chilly night under cloudy skies.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|37°F
|28°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|34°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|47°F
|34°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|49°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|45°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|42°F
|30°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|50°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
