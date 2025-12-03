12/3/25: Chilly Evening in Rutherford County, Overcast and 33.3

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 33.3°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 4.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 37.2°F and dropped to a low of 27.9°F. Conditions remained foggy with a consistent wind speed peaking at 4.3 mph. There was no precipitation, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease to a low of 31.6°F. Winds will continue to be light, not exceeding 3.8 mph. The sky will remain overcast, but no precipitation is anticipated.

Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a cold but dry evening with light winds. Residents should prepare for another chilly night under cloudy skies.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 28°F Wind 4 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:39am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 37°F 28°F Fog Thursday 34°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 47°F 34°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 49°F 39°F Overcast Sunday 45°F 37°F Drizzle: light Monday 42°F 30°F Fog Tuesday 50°F 29°F Overcast

