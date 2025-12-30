12/29/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Chilly at 27.5 After Daytime High of 55.9

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions show a temperature of 27.5°F with wind speeds at 10.4 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 55.9°F and dipped to a low of 22.5°F. Winds peaked at 17.3 mph. Despite a 74% chance, precipitation remained at 0 inches, and the area experienced moderate drizzle.
Tonight’s forecast predicts continued clear skies as temperatures hold steady near the daytime low of 22.5°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, with a maximum of 9.5 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated for the remainder of the night.
Residents of Rutherford County can look forward to generally stable weather conditions tonight into the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|56°F
|22°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|50°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|42°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|51°F
|37°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|52°F
|35°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
