12/29/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Chilly at 27.5 After Daytime High of 55.9

By
Source Staff
-
0
37

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions show a temperature of 27.5°F with wind speeds at 10.4 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 55.9°F and dipped to a low of 22.5°F. Winds peaked at 17.3 mph. Despite a 74% chance, precipitation remained at 0 inches, and the area experienced moderate drizzle.

Tonight’s forecast predicts continued clear skies as temperatures hold steady near the daytime low of 22.5°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, with a maximum of 9.5 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated for the remainder of the night.

Residents of Rutherford County can look forward to generally stable weather conditions tonight into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
56°F
Low
22°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
74% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 17°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 56°F 22°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 36°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 24°F Overcast
Thursday 50°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 58°F 42°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 51°F 37°F Fog
Sunday 52°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR