12/29/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Chilly at 27.5 After Daytime High of 55.9

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions show a temperature of 27.5°F with wind speeds at 10.4 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 55.9°F and dipped to a low of 22.5°F. Winds peaked at 17.3 mph. Despite a 74% chance, precipitation remained at 0 inches, and the area experienced moderate drizzle.

Tonight’s forecast predicts continued clear skies as temperatures hold steady near the daytime low of 22.5°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, with a maximum of 9.5 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated for the remainder of the night.

Residents of Rutherford County can look forward to generally stable weather conditions tonight into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 22°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 74% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 17°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 56°F 22°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 36°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 24°F Overcast Thursday 50°F 30°F Overcast Friday 58°F 42°F Rain: moderate Saturday 51°F 37°F Fog Sunday 52°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

