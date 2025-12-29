12/29/25: Clear Sky, Evening Chill at 31°F with Light Winds Up to 10 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.6°F. Winds are blowing at 10 mph, and there has been no precipitation measured.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 55.9°F with winds up to 17.3 mph. Despite a 74% chance of precipitation, the area recorded no rainfall and experienced moderate drizzle.
Tonight, local residents can expect continued clear skies. The low is set to dip to 26.8°F with wind speeds reducing slightly to an upper limit of 11.7 mph, and no precipitation is anticipated.
Residents should prepare for a chilly evening given the forecasted low temperatures, and take necessary precautions to ensure personal comfort and safety.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|56°F
|27°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|48°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|40°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|50°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|50°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
