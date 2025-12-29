12/29/25: Clear Sky, Evening Chill at 31°F with Light Winds Up to 10 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.6°F. Winds are blowing at 10 mph, and there has been no precipitation measured.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 55.9°F with winds up to 17.3 mph. Despite a 74% chance of precipitation, the area recorded no rainfall and experienced moderate drizzle.

Tonight, local residents can expect continued clear skies. The low is set to dip to 26.8°F with wind speeds reducing slightly to an upper limit of 11.7 mph, and no precipitation is anticipated.

Residents should prepare for a chilly evening given the forecasted low temperatures, and take necessary precautions to ensure personal comfort and safety.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 27°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 74% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 56°F 27°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 36°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 25°F Overcast Thursday 48°F 30°F Overcast Friday 53°F 40°F Rain: moderate Saturday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: light Sunday 50°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

