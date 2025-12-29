12/29/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 32°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 32.5°F and a wind speed of 14.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
Today’s forecast indicates a temperature high of 55.9°F and a low of 21.9°F. Winds could reach up to 19.3 mph. Although the sky remains clear this morning, there is a 74% chance of precipitation later in the day, anticipated as moderate drizzle but with a total precipitation expected to remain at 0 inches.
Tonight, the weather will clear up with the temperature dropping to a low of 21.9°F. Winds will decrease to around 10.6 mph, and there is no precipitation expected. The clear skies will continue through the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|56°F
|22°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|35°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|48°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|57°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|52°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|49°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!