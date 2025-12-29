12/29/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 32°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 32.5°F and a wind speed of 14.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s forecast indicates a temperature high of 55.9°F and a low of 21.9°F. Winds could reach up to 19.3 mph. Although the sky remains clear this morning, there is a 74% chance of precipitation later in the day, anticipated as moderate drizzle but with a total precipitation expected to remain at 0 inches.

Tonight, the weather will clear up with the temperature dropping to a low of 21.9°F. Winds will decrease to around 10.6 mph, and there is no precipitation expected. The clear skies will continue through the night.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 22°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 74% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 56°F 22°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 35°F 21°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 48°F 29°F Overcast Friday 57°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 52°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 49°F 30°F Overcast

