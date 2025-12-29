12/29/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 34°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34°F. Winds are blowing at 13.6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 55.9°F and is forecasted to drop to a low of 25.7°F by tonight. Despite moderate drizzle earlier, the total precipitation remained at zero inches. Wind speeds today have peaked at up to 17.3 mph, but will decrease to about 11.7 mph tonight.
The evening will continue to be clear with no chance of precipitation and a steady decline in wind speed. Tonight’s low temperature will once again hover around 25.7°F.
Residents should dress warmly for the brisk temperatures, especially during the early morning and late evening hours when the temperatures are at their lowest.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|56°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|48°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|40°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|50°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|50°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
