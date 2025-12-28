12/28/25: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County, Heavy Rain Expected

Heavy precipitation (~1.06 in in 24h)
A Severe Weather Alert is currently in effect for Rutherford County due to the forecast of heavy precipitation, potentially reaching up to approximately 1.06 inches in the next 24 hours. As of 6:50 AM, local conditions are overcast with a temperature of 65.8°F and winds from the west at 8.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.
Today, the weather in Rutherford County is expected to deteriorate, with the temperature peaking at around 70°F. Winds could increase to as much as 19.3 mph. With a 59% chance of rain, heavy rainfall accumulating close to 0.66 inches is anticipated throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop slightly to a low of 63.3°F. The wind will continue at speeds up to 19.3 mph. Light drizzle is expected tonight, maintaining the same 59% chance of precipitation.
Residents should stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions due to the potential for severe weather impacts. Please adhere to all advice from local weather officials during this alert period.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|70°F
|63°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|48°F
|25°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|51°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|41°F
|24°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!