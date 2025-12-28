12/28/25: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County, Heavy Rain Expected

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.06 in in 24h)

A Severe Weather Alert is currently in effect for Rutherford County due to the forecast of heavy precipitation, potentially reaching up to approximately 1.06 inches in the next 24 hours. As of 6:50 AM, local conditions are overcast with a temperature of 65.8°F and winds from the west at 8.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.

Today, the weather in Rutherford County is expected to deteriorate, with the temperature peaking at around 70°F. Winds could increase to as much as 19.3 mph. With a 59% chance of rain, heavy rainfall accumulating close to 0.66 inches is anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop slightly to a low of 63.3°F. The wind will continue at speeds up to 19.3 mph. Light drizzle is expected tonight, maintaining the same 59% chance of precipitation.

Residents should stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions due to the potential for severe weather impacts. Please adhere to all advice from local weather officials during this alert period.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 63°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 59% chance · 0.66 in Now 66°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 70°F 63°F Rain: heavy Monday 48°F 25°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 51°F 30°F Overcast Friday 44°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 41°F 24°F Partly cloudy

