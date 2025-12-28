12/28/25: Partly Cloudy, 71°F, Minor Wind Advisory Active in Middle Tennessee

Wind Advisory * WHAT…Sustained winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

As of 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 71.1°F under partly cloudy skies, with a wind speed of 19.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.

Today’s high reached 70.9°F with a low expected at 55.2°F tonight. Wind speeds may reach up to 21.4 mph. Although it’s partly cloudy now, conditions are set to become overcast tonight with a precipitation chance of 67%, and a moderate rain totaling an estimated 0.17 inches.

Residents should secure any loose outdoor items due to the wind advisory and remain prepared for potential temporary power disruptions. Stay updated on further weather alerts and adjust plans accordingly to ensure safety during gusty conditions.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 55°F Wind 21 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 67% chance · 0.17 in Now 71°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 71°F 55°F Rain: moderate Monday 50°F 24°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 29°F Overcast Friday 45°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 40°F 25°F Partly cloudy

