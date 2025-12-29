12/28/25: Moderate Rain and 66°F; Minor Wind Advisory in Effect Overnight

Wind Advisory * WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Currently, in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature stands at 66°F. Moderate rain is falling, accompanied by winds blowing at 13.9 mph, and a recorded precipitation of 0.06 inches.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 72.3°F and a low of 64.8°F. Winds reached up to 17.8 mph and there was a 74% chance of rain, resulting in a total rainfall of 0.15 inches. The conditions featured mostly slight rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is forecasted to clear up significantly with skies becoming mainly clear, though the temperature will slightly drop to a low of 65.1°F. Winds will remain considerable, potentially reaching up to 15.8 mph, with the ongoing wind advisory drawing attention to gusty conditions that may persist into early morning.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 65°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 74% chance · 0.15 in Now 66°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 72°F 65°F Rain: slight Monday 54°F 24°F Rain: slight Tuesday 35°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 28°F Overcast Friday 55°F 37°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 46°F 32°F Drizzle: moderate

