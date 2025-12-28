12/28/25: Minor Wind Advisory for Middle TN, Overcast Evening at 68°F

Wind Advisory * WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee, lasting until 6 AM CST Monday. Current weather conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM report a temperature of 67.6°F with overcast skies and winds blowing at 13.7 mph.

Today, the area saw a high of 72.3°F and a low of 54.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 21.1 mph with a slight rain occurrence, though precipitation totals remained low at just 0.09 inches. The chance of precipitation was noted at 75%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 54.1°F with continued strong winds up to 21.1 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation will persist at 75%. Residents should be mindful of gusty winds, as they could displace unsecured objects and potentially bring down tree limbs, possibly leading to minor power outages.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 54°F Wind 21 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 75% chance · 0.09 in Now 68°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 72°F 54°F Rain: slight Monday 49°F 24°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 29°F Overcast Friday 45°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 40°F 25°F Partly cloudy

