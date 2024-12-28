12-28-2024 Chance of Severe Storms

There is a low to slight chance of Severe Storms in Middle Tennessee this afternoon and evening. Straight-line winds and heavy downpours are the immediate threat. The farther South of I-40 you go the bigger the threat. Also, those in low-lying areas should be aware of localized flooding potential as 1″-2″ are expected to fall overnight. Timing for the worst of it between 5:00 p.m. -1:00 a.m.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

More seasonal temperatures and drier air return in time for NYE celebrations, along with windy conditions so drag the coats back out.

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2am and 3am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

