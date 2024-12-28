12-28-2024 Chance of Severe Storms

There is a low to slight chance of Severe Storms in Middle Tennessee this afternoon and evening. Straight-line winds and heavy downpours are the immediate threat. The farther South of I-40 you go the bigger the threat. Also, those in low-lying areas should be aware of localized flooding potential as 1″-2″ are expected to fall overnight. Timing for the worst of it between 5:00 p.m. -1:00 a.m.
More seasonal temperatures and drier air return in time for NYE celebrations, along with windy conditions so drag the coats back out.
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2am and 3am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
