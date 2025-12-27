12/27/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temperatures Peaking at 70.5

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 66.9°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate speed of 8.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.5°F after a morning low of 56.1°F. Wind speeds peaked slightly higher at 8.8 mph. Despite the presence of fog, there were minimal chances of rain, with precipitation totals remaining at zero inches throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear somewhat, becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will maintain a mild tone, with lows hovering around 64.2°F. Winds will continue at speeds similar to today, up to 8.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain low at 2%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm evening with mild temperatures and a gentle breeze, continuing the trend of tranquil weather conditions for the region.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 56°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 2.1 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 71°F 56°F Fog Sunday 68°F 49°F Rain: slight Monday 47°F 28°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 25°F Overcast Thursday 52°F 30°F Overcast Friday 40°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email