12/27/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temperatures Peaking at 70.5

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 66.9°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate speed of 8.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.5°F after a morning low of 56.1°F. Wind speeds peaked slightly higher at 8.8 mph. Despite the presence of fog, there were minimal chances of rain, with precipitation totals remaining at zero inches throughout the day.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear somewhat, becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will maintain a mild tone, with lows hovering around 64.2°F. Winds will continue at speeds similar to today, up to 8.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain low at 2%.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm evening with mild temperatures and a gentle breeze, continuing the trend of tranquil weather conditions for the region.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|71°F
|56°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|68°F
|49°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|47°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|48°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|52°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|40°F
|26°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
