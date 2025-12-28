12/27/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 67

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 66.6°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 6.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight. Conditions are calm with a mild breeze and a steady temperature close to the day’s average.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 70.5°F after a morning low of 56.1°F. The region saw similar overcast conditions throughout the day with no significant precipitation, and wind speeds reached up to 8.3 mph. Fog was reported in early parts of the day which later cleared. The chance of precipitation remained low at 4%.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the night, the temperature is expected to stay mild with lows potentially dipping to around 65.7°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace of up to 8.3 mph, and the sky will maintain its overcast coverage. The probability of rain remains negligible at 1%.

Residents can expect continued stable weather conditions with no significant changes or weather alerts in effect for the immediate future.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 56°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 1.7 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 71°F 56°F Fog Sunday 70°F 51°F Overcast Monday 47°F 28°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 50°F 29°F Overcast Friday 44°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

