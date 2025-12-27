12/27/25: Overcast and Mild at 69°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 68.7°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently being recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high near 70°F with light drizzle observed. The wind peaked at speeds up to 9.1 mph. Rainfall has been minimal with a total accumulation of just 0.01 inches, despite a 4% chance of precipitation forecasted for the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 63.7°F. The outlook remains much the same with continued light drizzle and very low precipitation with a 1% chance. Wind speeds will continue at around 9.1 mph.

Residents can expect mild weather conditions to continue without any significant changes or weather warnings as the evening progresses.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 56°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 2.1 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0.01 in Now 69°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 70°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 68°F 49°F Rain: slight Monday 47°F 28°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 25°F Overcast Thursday 52°F 30°F Overcast Friday 40°F 26°F Overcast

