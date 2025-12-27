12/27/25: Overcast and Mild at 69°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 68.7°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently being recorded.
Today’s temperature reached a high near 70°F with light drizzle observed. The wind peaked at speeds up to 9.1 mph. Rainfall has been minimal with a total accumulation of just 0.01 inches, despite a 4% chance of precipitation forecasted for the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 63.7°F. The outlook remains much the same with continued light drizzle and very low precipitation with a 1% chance. Wind speeds will continue at around 9.1 mph.
Residents can expect mild weather conditions to continue without any significant changes or weather warnings as the evening progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|70°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|68°F
|49°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|47°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|48°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|52°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|40°F
|26°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
