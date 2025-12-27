12/27/25: Overcast and Mild at 69°F, Light Drizzle Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
36

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 68.7°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently being recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high near 70°F with light drizzle observed. The wind peaked at speeds up to 9.1 mph. Rainfall has been minimal with a total accumulation of just 0.01 inches, despite a 4% chance of precipitation forecasted for the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 63.7°F. The outlook remains much the same with continued light drizzle and very low precipitation with a 1% chance. Wind speeds will continue at around 9.1 mph.

Residents can expect mild weather conditions to continue without any significant changes or weather warnings as the evening progresses.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
56°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
2.1 (Low)
Precip
4% chance · 0.01 in
Now
69°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 70°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 68°F 49°F Rain: slight
Monday 47°F 28°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 25°F Overcast
Thursday 52°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 40°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR