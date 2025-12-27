12/27/25: Minor Dense Fog Advisory, Visibility Below Quarter Mile, 58°F

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Across Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for Rutherford County until 10 AM CST today, impacting visibility across Middle Tennessee. Early this morning, conditions are foggy with a temperature of 58.6°F, light winds at 4.7 mph, and no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 71.4°F with continued foggy conditions. Winds will be mild, increasing slightly to peak at 8.9 mph. There’s a minimal chance of precipitation at 4%, and no rainfall is expected during the day. The low temperature tonight will dip to 62.4°F.

Tonight, expect overcast skies with winds relaxing to 7.6 mph and a very slight 1% chance of rain. The dense fog from this morning is expected to dissipate, but drivers should remain cautious due to potentially lingering low visibility in some areas early in the day.

Residents and commuters in the area should plan for extra travel time and maintain safe driving practices while the fog advisory is in effect. Keep updated on conditions as the fog is expected to clear later in the morning.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 56°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 99% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 71°F 56°F Fog Sunday 70°F 56°F Rain: heavy Monday 48°F 28°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 36°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 25°F Overcast Thursday 48°F 28°F Overcast Friday 28°F 19°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email