12/26/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 64°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 63.9°F with overcast skies. A steady breeze is blowing at 10.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

For today, residents can expect conditions to remain mostly overcast with a slight temperature increase to a high of 68.2°F. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Precipitation chances remain minimal at 7%, with no significant precipitation expected.

Heading into tonight, the overcast conditions will persist. The temperature is projected to slightly increase, maintaining a low around 64.4°F. Winds will decrease in intensity to around 9.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will continue at 7%.

Residents should plan accordingly, considering the consistent cloud cover and negligible precipitation chances throughout the day and into the night.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 63°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 1.1 (Low) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 63°F Overcast Saturday 70°F 60°F Fog Sunday 70°F 61°F Overcast Monday 64°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 36°F 24°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 24°F Overcast

