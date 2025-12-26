12/26/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 64°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 63.9°F with overcast skies. A steady breeze is blowing at 10.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

For today, residents can expect conditions to remain mostly overcast with a slight temperature increase to a high of 68.2°F. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Precipitation chances remain minimal at 7%, with no significant precipitation expected.

Heading into tonight, the overcast conditions will persist. The temperature is projected to slightly increase, maintaining a low around 64.4°F. Winds will decrease in intensity to around 9.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will continue at 7%.

Residents should plan accordingly, considering the consistent cloud cover and negligible precipitation chances throughout the day and into the night.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
63°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
1.1 (Low)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 68°F 63°F Overcast
Saturday 70°F 60°F Fog
Sunday 70°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 36°F 24°F Clear sky
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 24°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

