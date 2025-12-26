12/26/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 64°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 63.9°F with overcast skies. A steady breeze is blowing at 10.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
For today, residents can expect conditions to remain mostly overcast with a slight temperature increase to a high of 68.2°F. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Precipitation chances remain minimal at 7%, with no significant precipitation expected.
Heading into tonight, the overcast conditions will persist. The temperature is projected to slightly increase, maintaining a low around 64.4°F. Winds will decrease in intensity to around 9.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will continue at 7%.
Residents should plan accordingly, considering the consistent cloud cover and negligible precipitation chances throughout the day and into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|68°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|70°F
|60°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|70°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|28°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|24°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
