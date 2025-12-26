12/26/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 65

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a temperature of 64.8°F and overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at a speed of 7.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 68.4°F with winds up to 12.6 mph. Throughout the day, conditions remained overcast, and the likelihood of rain stayed minimal at a 3% chance, with no rainfall materializing.

Tonight, the forecast predicts steady conditions with cloudy skies persisting. Temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 64°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 2%.

Residents should anticipate similar weather conditions, without significant changes or weather alerts impacting the area tonight or early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 63°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 63°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 63°F Overcast Monday 65°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 36°F 24°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

