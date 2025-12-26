12/26/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 65

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a temperature of 64.8°F and overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at a speed of 7.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 68.4°F with winds up to 12.6 mph. Throughout the day, conditions remained overcast, and the likelihood of rain stayed minimal at a 3% chance, with no rainfall materializing.
Tonight, the forecast predicts steady conditions with cloudy skies persisting. Temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 64°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 2%.
Residents should anticipate similar weather conditions, without significant changes or weather alerts impacting the area tonight or early tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|68°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|71°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|28°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|24°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|47°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|22°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
