12/26/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 65

By
Source Staff
-
0
27

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a temperature of 64.8°F and overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at a speed of 7.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 68.4°F with winds up to 12.6 mph. Throughout the day, conditions remained overcast, and the likelihood of rain stayed minimal at a 3% chance, with no rainfall materializing.

Tonight, the forecast predicts steady conditions with cloudy skies persisting. Temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 64°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 2%.

Residents should anticipate similar weather conditions, without significant changes or weather alerts impacting the area tonight or early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
63°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 68°F 63°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 63°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 36°F 24°F Clear sky
Wednesday 47°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR