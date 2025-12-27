12/26/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Current Temp 64°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 64.4°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 4.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 68.4°F while the low was 62.8°F. Winds peaked at 12.6 mph, though the likelihood of precipitation remained low at 3%. The day maintained cloudy conditions throughout.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 63.7°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 5.4 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 2%, with overcast skies persisting into the early hours.

Residents should anticipate a quiet night with stable weather conditions and no significant changes.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 63°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 63°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 58°F Drizzle: light Sunday 69°F 64°F Overcast Monday 65°F 29°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 37°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 44°F 19°F Overcast

