12/26/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Current Temp 64°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
39

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 64.4°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 4.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 68.4°F while the low was 62.8°F. Winds peaked at 12.6 mph, though the likelihood of precipitation remained low at 3%. The day maintained cloudy conditions throughout.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 63.7°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 5.4 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 2%, with overcast skies persisting into the early hours.

Residents should anticipate a quiet night with stable weather conditions and no significant changes.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
63°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 68°F 63°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 69°F 64°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 29°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 37°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 44°F 19°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR