12/26/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Current Temp 64°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 64.4°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 4.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 68.4°F while the low was 62.8°F. Winds peaked at 12.6 mph, though the likelihood of precipitation remained low at 3%. The day maintained cloudy conditions throughout.
Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 63.7°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 5.4 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 2%, with overcast skies persisting into the early hours.
Residents should anticipate a quiet night with stable weather conditions and no significant changes.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|68°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|69°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|37°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|44°F
|19°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
