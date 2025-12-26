12/26/25: Overcast and Mild at 66°F, Light Drizzle Continuing

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 66.4°F. Winds are blowing at 10.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, residents of Rutherford County have experienced a mild temperature range with highs reaching 68.4°F and lows at 62.8°F. The wind has been moderate, peaking at around 12.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains very low at 6%, with only light drizzle observed.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain relatively stable with an anticipated low temperature of 64.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 8.3 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 4%, with conditions likely to include only light drizzle.

Residents should enjoy the mild temperatures and minimal rainfall, as no severe weather warnings or advisories are currently in place for the area.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 63°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 63°F Drizzle: light Saturday 72°F 59°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 63°F Overcast Monday 65°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 36°F 24°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 22°F Overcast

