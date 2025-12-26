12/26/25: Overcast and Mild at 66°F, Light Drizzle Continuing

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 66.4°F. Winds are blowing at 10.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, residents of Rutherford County have experienced a mild temperature range with highs reaching 68.4°F and lows at 62.8°F. The wind has been moderate, peaking at around 12.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains very low at 6%, with only light drizzle observed.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain relatively stable with an anticipated low temperature of 64.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 8.3 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 4%, with conditions likely to include only light drizzle.
Residents should enjoy the mild temperatures and minimal rainfall, as no severe weather warnings or advisories are currently in place for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|68°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|72°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|71°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|28°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|24°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|47°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|22°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
