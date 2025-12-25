12/25/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 66.2

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 66.2°F. The wind is mild, blowing at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today. The day saw a high of 68.9°F and a low of 61.5°F, with similar overcast conditions lasting throughout the day.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies with a slight dip in temperature, reaching a low of 64.2°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at up to 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3%.

For those traveling or planning outdoor activities for Christmas Day evening, the weather should pose no significant interruptions. However, it is advisable to dress warmly and prepare for cooler evening temperatures.

No weather warnings are in effect at this time. Enjoy a calm and peaceful evening.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 62°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 1.5 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 69°F 62°F Overcast Friday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 73°F 60°F Drizzle: light Sunday 72°F 62°F Overcast Monday 65°F 27°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 38°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast

