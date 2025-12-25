12/25/25: Overcast Christmas with Mild 62°F and Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 62.1°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 6.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, locals can expect a high of approximately 67.5°F, and the day will remain mostly overcast with a light drizzle expected. The chance of precipitation is very low, at about 1%, with total accumulation near 0.01 inches. Wind speeds may reach up to 10.9 mph. As it’s Christmas Day, those planning to travel or partake in outdoor festivities should encounter minimal weather-related disruptions, but a light jacket might be advisable due to the cool temperatures and slight breeze.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to dip slightly to a low of 62.6°F, maintaining the overcast conditions. Wind speeds will drop somewhat, hovering around 8.1 mph. Precipitation remains unlikely, continuing at a 1% chance.

Overall, Christmas Day in Rutherford County will feature cool, calm weather with minimal precipitation, ideal for safe and pleasant holiday travel and outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
61°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0.01 in
Now
62°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 67°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Friday 67°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 27°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

