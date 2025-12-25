12/25/25: Overcast Christmas with Mild 62°F and Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 62.1°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 6.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, locals can expect a high of approximately 67.5°F, and the day will remain mostly overcast with a light drizzle expected. The chance of precipitation is very low, at about 1%, with total accumulation near 0.01 inches. Wind speeds may reach up to 10.9 mph. As it’s Christmas Day, those planning to travel or partake in outdoor festivities should encounter minimal weather-related disruptions, but a light jacket might be advisable due to the cool temperatures and slight breeze.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to dip slightly to a low of 62.6°F, maintaining the overcast conditions. Wind speeds will drop somewhat, hovering around 8.1 mph. Precipitation remains unlikely, continuing at a 1% chance.

Overall, Christmas Day in Rutherford County will feature cool, calm weather with minimal precipitation, ideal for safe and pleasant holiday travel and outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 61°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0.01 in Now 62°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 67°F 61°F Drizzle: light Friday 67°F 61°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 60°F Overcast Monday 64°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 27°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email