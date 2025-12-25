12/25/25: Clear Skies and Mild at 68°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 68.2°F. Winds are blowing at 6.5 mph with no precipitation reported.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 68.4°F and a low of 61.5°F. Winds peaked at 7.6 mph. Despite a slight chance of precipitation, only 0.02 inches were recorded, associated with light drizzle observed earlier. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip slightly to a low of 61.9°F. The skies will turn partly cloudy with wind speeds decreasing to around 4.8 mph. The chance of rain continues to be low, at 1%.
Residents can enjoy a mostly clear and calm evening, with no significant weather disturbances expected.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|68°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|66°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|73°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|72°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|27°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|38°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
