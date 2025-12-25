12/25/25: Clear Skies and Mild at 68°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 68.2°F. Winds are blowing at 6.5 mph with no precipitation reported.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 68.4°F and a low of 61.5°F. Winds peaked at 7.6 mph. Despite a slight chance of precipitation, only 0.02 inches were recorded, associated with light drizzle observed earlier. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip slightly to a low of 61.9°F. The skies will turn partly cloudy with wind speeds decreasing to around 4.8 mph. The chance of rain continues to be low, at 1%.

Residents can enjoy a mostly clear and calm evening, with no significant weather disturbances expected.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 62°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 1.5 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0.02 in Now 68°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 68°F 62°F Drizzle: light Friday 66°F 61°F Drizzle: light Saturday 73°F 60°F Drizzle: light Sunday 72°F 62°F Overcast Monday 65°F 27°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 38°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast

