12/25/25: Clear Evening with Temperatures Hovering Around 63

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 62.6°F. Winds are mild at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported at this time.
Earlier today, the area saw a high temperature of 68.9°F and a low of 61.5°F, with overcast conditions prevailing. Wind speeds reached up to 7.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 1%, with no rainfall recorded.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly increase to a low of 63.1°F. The overcast conditions will continue, and wind speeds will persist up to 7.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
Residents can expect the cloudy weather to continue into the early morning, with very little change in temperature or wind conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|69°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|70°F
|61°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|72°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|27°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|37°F
|23°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|48°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!