12/25/25: Clear Evening with Temperatures Hovering Around 63

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 62.6°F. Winds are mild at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the area saw a high temperature of 68.9°F and a low of 61.5°F, with overcast conditions prevailing. Wind speeds reached up to 7.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 1%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly increase to a low of 63.1°F. The overcast conditions will continue, and wind speeds will persist up to 7.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Residents can expect the cloudy weather to continue into the early morning, with very little change in temperature or wind conditions.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
62°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
2.3 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 69°F 62°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 70°F 61°F Fog
Sunday 72°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 27°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 37°F 23°F Clear sky
Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

