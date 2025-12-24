12/24/25: Partly Cloudy with a High of 73 and Gentle Breezes

By
Source Staff
-
0
25

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a comfortable 73°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are gentle at 7 mph, and there has been no precipitation noted today.

Today’s weather has reached a high of 73°F with minimal wind activity peaking at 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 10%, with no rainfall recorded. Skies have been predominantly overcast, contributing to the steady temperature throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly drop to a low of 64.2°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace, up to 8.3 mph, yet the chance of rain will decrease to zero percent. The overcast conditions are set to persist into the night, possibly leading to a cooler evening compared to recent nights.

Residents and visitors should expect a calm and mostly dry evening ahead with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
60°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 73°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 71°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 26°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 36°F 24°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR