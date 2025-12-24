12/24/25: Partly Cloudy with a High of 73 and Gentle Breezes

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a comfortable 73°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are gentle at 7 mph, and there has been no precipitation noted today.
Today’s weather has reached a high of 73°F with minimal wind activity peaking at 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 10%, with no rainfall recorded. Skies have been predominantly overcast, contributing to the steady temperature throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly drop to a low of 64.2°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace, up to 8.3 mph, yet the chance of rain will decrease to zero percent. The overcast conditions are set to persist into the night, possibly leading to a cooler evening compared to recent nights.
Residents and visitors should expect a calm and mostly dry evening ahead with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|73°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|71°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|26°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|36°F
|24°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
