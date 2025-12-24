12/24/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, Temp Nearing 60, Light Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 59.7°F with overcast skies. The wind is coming in at 4.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation this morning.

Throughout the day, the weather is expected to remain mostly overcast with a slight temperature increase, reaching a high of 69.4°F. The wind will pick up slightly, with speeds going up to 8.5 mph. There’s a minimal chance of precipitation today at 5%, with a total expected rainfall of just 0.05 inches, mostly manifesting as dense drizzle.

Tonight, temperatures will slightly drop to a low of 62.2°F under overcast conditions. Wind speeds will continue to be up to 8.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease further to 2%, indicating a largely dry evening.

Residents can expect a generally mild day with limited rainfall and light breeze, making for a consistent weather pattern throughout the day and into the night.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 60°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 5% chance · 0.05 in Now 60°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 69°F 58°F Overcast Friday 72°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 60°F Overcast Monday 65°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 38°F 23°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email