12/24/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County with a Temp of 69.6

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 69.6°F with an overcast sky. Winds are light at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 74.7°F while the temperature dipped to a low of 59.5°F. The day remained overcast with winds peaking at 8.5 mph. Despite a low chance of rainfall estimated at 10%, the day concluded without any precipitation.

Looking into the night, conditions are expected to remain overcast with temperatures dropping to around 65.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 8.5 mph similar to today, with a negligible precipitation chance of 2%.

With no weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for the area, residents can expect a calm and typical weather pattern for this period. The mild conditions should continue until tomorrow without significant changes.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 60°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 75°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 58°F Overcast Friday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 71°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 60°F Overcast Monday 65°F 26°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 36°F 24°F Partly cloudy

