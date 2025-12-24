12/24/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County with a Temp of 69.6

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 69.6°F with an overcast sky. Winds are light at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 74.7°F while the temperature dipped to a low of 59.5°F. The day remained overcast with winds peaking at 8.5 mph. Despite a low chance of rainfall estimated at 10%, the day concluded without any precipitation.
Looking into the night, conditions are expected to remain overcast with temperatures dropping to around 65.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 8.5 mph similar to today, with a negligible precipitation chance of 2%.
With no weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for the area, residents can expect a calm and typical weather pattern for this period. The mild conditions should continue until tomorrow without significant changes.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|75°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|71°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|26°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|36°F
|24°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
