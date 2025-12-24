12/24/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County with a Temp of 69.6

By
Source Staff
-
0
40

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 69.6°F with an overcast sky. Winds are light at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 74.7°F while the temperature dipped to a low of 59.5°F. The day remained overcast with winds peaking at 8.5 mph. Despite a low chance of rainfall estimated at 10%, the day concluded without any precipitation.

Looking into the night, conditions are expected to remain overcast with temperatures dropping to around 65.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 8.5 mph similar to today, with a negligible precipitation chance of 2%.

With no weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for the area, residents can expect a calm and typical weather pattern for this period. The mild conditions should continue until tomorrow without significant changes.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
60°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 75°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 71°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 26°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 36°F 24°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR