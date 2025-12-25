12/24/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temperature Steady at 65

By
Source Staff
-
0
33

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 65.3°F and winds blowing at 8.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 74.7°F and dipped to a low of 59.5°F, under overcast skies throughout the day. Winds stayed at a steady pace, peaking at around 8.4 mph, with just a 10% chance of precipitation, resulting in no rainfall.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to lower slightly to around 64°F, maintaining similar wind speeds of up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 4%, with continued overcast conditions into early tomorrow.

Residents of Rutherford County should expect a consistent weather pattern overnight, with no significant changes or official weather alerts currently in place.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
60°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 75°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 57°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 27°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 36°F 24°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR