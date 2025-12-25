12/24/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temperature Steady at 65

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 65.3°F and winds blowing at 8.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 74.7°F and dipped to a low of 59.5°F, under overcast skies throughout the day. Winds stayed at a steady pace, peaking at around 8.4 mph, with just a 10% chance of precipitation, resulting in no rainfall.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to lower slightly to around 64°F, maintaining similar wind speeds of up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 4%, with continued overcast conditions into early tomorrow.
Residents of Rutherford County should expect a consistent weather pattern overnight, with no significant changes or official weather alerts currently in place.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|75°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|27°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|24°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
