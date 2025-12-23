12/23/25: Overcast Morning, Temp Nearing 58°F, Winds to 16.7 mph, Slight Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
1

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 57.9°F under overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 13.4 mph, with no recorded precipitation at this time.

Today, residents can expect mostly overcast conditions early, with the temperature reaching a high of 68.9°F. Winds could increase slightly to peaks of around 16.7 mph. Although there’s a slight chance of rain at 13%, any rainfall should be minimal with an expected total of only 0.07 inches.

Tonight, the weather is predicted to clear up, leading to mainly clear skies and a dip in wind speeds to about 6.9 mph. The temperature will cool slightly to a low of 61.3°F. The chances of precipitation will decrease further to around 10%.

Residents should prepare for slight fluctuations in wind and a small chance of rain throughout the day, but significant weather disruptions are not expected. Enjoy mild and mostly dry conditions for most of the day and evening.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
58°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
0.9 (Low)
Precip
13% chance · 0.07 in
Now
58°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 69°F 58°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 66°F 59°F Rain: slight
Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 67°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Monday 37°F 25°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR