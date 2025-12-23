12/23/25: Overcast Morning, Temp Nearing 58°F, Winds to 16.7 mph, Slight Rain Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 57.9°F under overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 13.4 mph, with no recorded precipitation at this time.
Today, residents can expect mostly overcast conditions early, with the temperature reaching a high of 68.9°F. Winds could increase slightly to peaks of around 16.7 mph. Although there’s a slight chance of rain at 13%, any rainfall should be minimal with an expected total of only 0.07 inches.
Tonight, the weather is predicted to clear up, leading to mainly clear skies and a dip in wind speeds to about 6.9 mph. The temperature will cool slightly to a low of 61.3°F. The chances of precipitation will decrease further to around 10%.
Residents should prepare for slight fluctuations in wind and a small chance of rain throughout the day, but significant weather disruptions are not expected. Enjoy mild and mostly dry conditions for most of the day and evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|69°F
|58°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|66°F
|59°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|67°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|37°F
|25°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
