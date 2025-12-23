12/23/25: Overcast Morning, Temp Nearing 58°F, Winds to 16.7 mph, Slight Rain Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 57.9°F under overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 13.4 mph, with no recorded precipitation at this time.

Today, residents can expect mostly overcast conditions early, with the temperature reaching a high of 68.9°F. Winds could increase slightly to peaks of around 16.7 mph. Although there’s a slight chance of rain at 13%, any rainfall should be minimal with an expected total of only 0.07 inches.

Tonight, the weather is predicted to clear up, leading to mainly clear skies and a dip in wind speeds to about 6.9 mph. The temperature will cool slightly to a low of 61.3°F. The chances of precipitation will decrease further to around 10%.

Residents should prepare for slight fluctuations in wind and a small chance of rain throughout the day, but significant weather disruptions are not expected. Enjoy mild and mostly dry conditions for most of the day and evening.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 58°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 0.9 (Low) Precip 13% chance · 0.07 in Now 58°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 69°F 58°F Rain: slight Wednesday 66°F 59°F Rain: slight Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast Friday 71°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 63°F Drizzle: light Sunday 67°F 39°F Drizzle: light Monday 37°F 25°F Partly cloudy

