12/23/25: Overcast Evening with Mild 65°F, Calm Winds, Light Drizzle Earlier Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 65.3°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Throughout today, the highest temperature reached 67.3°F, while the lowest was 58.3°F. Winds peaked at 13.7 mph. Despite a slim precipitation chance of 11%, the area only recorded a light drizzle totaling 0.01 inches.
Tonight, the forecast remains overcast with a low temperature expected to be around 61.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.5 mph, with a low precipitation chance of 6%.
Residents should expect continued overcast conditions into the night with mild temperatures and minimal wind activity.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|67°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|66°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|69°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|65°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|38°F
|25°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
