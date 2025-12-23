12/23/25: Overcast Evening with Mild 65°F, Calm Winds, Light Drizzle Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
22

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 65.3°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Throughout today, the highest temperature reached 67.3°F, while the lowest was 58.3°F. Winds peaked at 13.7 mph. Despite a slim precipitation chance of 11%, the area only recorded a light drizzle totaling 0.01 inches.

Tonight, the forecast remains overcast with a low temperature expected to be around 61.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.5 mph, with a low precipitation chance of 6%.

Residents should expect continued overcast conditions into the night with mild temperatures and minimal wind activity.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
11% chance · 0.01 in
Now
65°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 67°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 66°F 58°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 65°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 38°F 25°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR