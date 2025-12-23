12/23/25: Overcast and Mild at 65°F, Gentle Breezes in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 65.1°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at a moderate pace of 10.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 65.7°F and dipped to a low of 58.3°F this morning. The maximum wind speed observed was 13.7 mph. Despite the predominantly cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation has remained low at 11%, with no measurable rainfall.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain stable with persistent overcast conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to have a mild drop to a low of 61.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking at around 7.5 mph. The probability of precipitation will further decline to around 4%.

Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate a calm evening with continued cloudy weather but little to no rain.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 58°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 11% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 66°F 58°F Overcast Wednesday 66°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast Friday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: light Saturday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: light Sunday 65°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 38°F 25°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email