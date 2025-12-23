12/23/25: Overcast and Mild at 65°F, Gentle Breezes in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 65.1°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at a moderate pace of 10.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 65.7°F and dipped to a low of 58.3°F this morning. The maximum wind speed observed was 13.7 mph. Despite the predominantly cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation has remained low at 11%, with no measurable rainfall.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain stable with persistent overcast conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to have a mild drop to a low of 61.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking at around 7.5 mph. The probability of precipitation will further decline to around 4%.
Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate a calm evening with continued cloudy weather but little to no rain.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|66°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|66°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|69°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|65°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|38°F
|25°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
