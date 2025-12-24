12/23/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Holds Steady at 60

By
Source Staff
-
0
13

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 60.3°F. Winds are mild at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 67.3°F with periods of overcast skies. The wind peaked at 13.7 mph, but only an 11% chance of precipitation was expected, although ultimately no rainfall occurred. The day’s lowest temperature was 58.3°F.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast. The temperature will drop slightly, reaching a low of 59.4°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace of up to 5.9 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 7%.

Residents should expect a calm night ahead with mild temperatures and little change in weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 67°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 66°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 70°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 66°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 38°F 25°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR