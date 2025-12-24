12/23/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Holds Steady at 60

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 60.3°F. Winds are mild at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 67.3°F with periods of overcast skies. The wind peaked at 13.7 mph, but only an 11% chance of precipitation was expected, although ultimately no rainfall occurred. The day’s lowest temperature was 58.3°F.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast. The temperature will drop slightly, reaching a low of 59.4°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace of up to 5.9 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 7%.
Residents should expect a calm night ahead with mild temperatures and little change in weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|67°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|66°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|70°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|66°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|38°F
|25°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!