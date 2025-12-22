12/22/25: Overcast Skies, Mild at 60°F with Breezes up to 13 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 60.1°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 13.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently being reported.

Today, the highest temperature reached approximately 61°F, and the temperatures are forecasted to slightly decrease toward the evening with an expected low of 56.3°F tonight. The wind speeds will continue at a similar pace, peaking up to 13.7 mph. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the evening and into the night, with a minimal precipitation chance of 3%.

Looking ahead, similar overcast conditions are expected to persist with no significant changes in temperature or wind speed. Residents should experience a calm evening conducive to outdoor activities, given the low chance of rain and consistent wind conditions.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 32°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 55°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 66°F 59°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 71°F 58°F Overcast Friday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: light Sunday 64°F 37°F Drizzle: light

