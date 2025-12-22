12/22/25: Overcast Skies, Mild at 60°F with Breezes up to 13 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 60.1°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 13.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently being reported.
Today, the highest temperature reached approximately 61°F, and the temperatures are forecasted to slightly decrease toward the evening with an expected low of 56.3°F tonight. The wind speeds will continue at a similar pace, peaking up to 13.7 mph. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the evening and into the night, with a minimal precipitation chance of 3%.
Looking ahead, similar overcast conditions are expected to persist with no significant changes in temperature or wind speed. Residents should experience a calm evening conducive to outdoor activities, given the low chance of rain and consistent wind conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|61°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|66°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|71°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|68°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|69°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|64°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
