12/22/25: Overcast Skies, Mild at 60°F with Breezes up to 13 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 60.1°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 13.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently being reported.

Today, the highest temperature reached approximately 61°F, and the temperatures are forecasted to slightly decrease toward the evening with an expected low of 56.3°F tonight. The wind speeds will continue at a similar pace, peaking up to 13.7 mph. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the evening and into the night, with a minimal precipitation chance of 3%.

Looking ahead, similar overcast conditions are expected to persist with no significant changes in temperature or wind speed. Residents should experience a calm evening conducive to outdoor activities, given the low chance of rain and consistent wind conditions.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
32°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 66°F 59°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 71°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 64°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

