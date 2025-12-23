12/22/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp 58, Winds at 14 mph

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 58.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 14.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 61°F, while the low dropped to 32°F. Wind speeds peaked at 14.9 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation remained at zero inches, aligning with the day’s low 2% precipitation chance.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a shift towards mainly clear skies with a low temperature expected around 56.1°F. Wind speeds will continue to be as high as 14.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.

Residents can expect mild and mostly clear conditions going into the early morning hours, with no weather warnings currently in effect.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 32°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 56°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 67°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast Friday 70°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: light Sunday 65°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email