12/22/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp 58, Winds at 14 mph

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 58.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 14.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 61°F, while the low dropped to 32°F. Wind speeds peaked at 14.9 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation remained at zero inches, aligning with the day’s low 2% precipitation chance.
Tonight, the forecast indicates a shift towards mainly clear skies with a low temperature expected around 56.1°F. Wind speeds will continue to be as high as 14.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.
Residents can expect mild and mostly clear conditions going into the early morning hours, with no weather warnings currently in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|61°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|67°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|71°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|65°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
