12/22/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp 58, Winds at 14 mph

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 58.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 14.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 61°F, while the low dropped to 32°F. Wind speeds peaked at 14.9 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation remained at zero inches, aligning with the day’s low 2% precipitation chance.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a shift towards mainly clear skies with a low temperature expected around 56.1°F. Wind speeds will continue to be as high as 14.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.

Residents can expect mild and mostly clear conditions going into the early morning hours, with no weather warnings currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
32°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 67°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 65°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

