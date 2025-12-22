12/22/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Mild at 55

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 55.4°F. The wind is blowing at 11 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached was 61°F with the low dropping to 32°F. Winds peaked at 13.9 mph, and despite the overcast conditions, only a 3% chance of precipitation was noted with no actual rainfall.

Tonight, similar overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures holding steady at around 55.6°F. Winds will continue to be gusty, potentially reaching up to 13.9 mph.

Local residents should expect no significant changes in weather conditions tonight. Although the chance of rain remains minimal at 3%, preparations for typical brisk and breezy evenings should be adequate.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 32°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 55°F Overcast Wednesday 66°F 59°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 71°F 58°F Overcast Friday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: light Sunday 64°F 37°F Drizzle: light

