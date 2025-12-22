12/22/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Mild at 55

By
Source Staff
-
0
36

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 55.4°F. The wind is blowing at 11 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached was 61°F with the low dropping to 32°F. Winds peaked at 13.9 mph, and despite the overcast conditions, only a 3% chance of precipitation was noted with no actual rainfall.

Tonight, similar overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures holding steady at around 55.6°F. Winds will continue to be gusty, potentially reaching up to 13.9 mph.

Local residents should expect no significant changes in weather conditions tonight. Although the chance of rain remains minimal at 3%, preparations for typical brisk and breezy evenings should be adequate.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
32°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 55°F Overcast
Wednesday 66°F 59°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 71°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 64°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR