12/22/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 32°F, High Near 60°F Later

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 31.6°F. Winds are light at 2.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Today, temperature highs are expected to reach 59.9°F while the lows have already hit 31.6°F early this morning. Winds could increase to 14.7 mph. Skies will turn overcast, and there is a minimal 4% chance of precipitation, with no significant precipitation forecasted.
Tonight, the temperature is predicted to drop to a low of 54.1°F. Conditions will be partly cloudy with winds continuing at speeds up to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 4%.
Residents of Rutherford County should enjoy a mostly dry and breezy day with increasing cloud cover as the day progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|60°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|69°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|73°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!