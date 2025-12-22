12/22/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 32°F, High Near 60°F Later

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 31.6°F. Winds are light at 2.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today, temperature highs are expected to reach 59.9°F while the lows have already hit 31.6°F early this morning. Winds could increase to 14.7 mph. Skies will turn overcast, and there is a minimal 4% chance of precipitation, with no significant precipitation forecasted.

Tonight, the temperature is predicted to drop to a low of 54.1°F. Conditions will be partly cloudy with winds continuing at speeds up to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 4%.

Residents of Rutherford County should enjoy a mostly dry and breezy day with increasing cloud cover as the day progresses.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 32°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 25°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 60°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 55°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 59°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast Friday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 73°F 59°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 39°F Drizzle: light

