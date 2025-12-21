12/21/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp 47, High 56 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 46.9°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 56.3°F and will drop to a low of 36.7°F by tonight. Winds will continue, reaching up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no expected rainfall. Overcast conditions are anticipated to persist throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies will clear, and the temperature will lower to 36.7°F. Winds will decrease, with speeds up to 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 0%, indicating a dry evening ahead.

With no severe weather warnings issued, residents and visitors in Rutherford County can expect a calm and mostly cloudy day followed by a clear and cool night.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 37°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 56°F 37°F Overcast Monday 62°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 52°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 63°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 56°F Overcast Friday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light Saturday 63°F 45°F Overcast

