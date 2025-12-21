12/21/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp 47, High 56 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 46.9°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, the temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 56.3°F and will drop to a low of 36.7°F by tonight. Winds will continue, reaching up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no expected rainfall. Overcast conditions are anticipated to persist throughout the day.
Tonight, the skies will clear, and the temperature will lower to 36.7°F. Winds will decrease, with speeds up to 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 0%, indicating a dry evening ahead.
With no severe weather warnings issued, residents and visitors in Rutherford County can expect a calm and mostly cloudy day followed by a clear and cool night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|56°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|62°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|63°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|63°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!