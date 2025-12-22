12/21/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Dips to 41

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 41°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at a mild 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 57.7°F, while the wind peaked at 11.7 mph. Despite the cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, and no rainfall was recorded.

Tonight, the weather is set to clear, with the forecast showing a low of 38.1°F and winds slowing to around 6.3 mph. There is zero chance of precipitation, allowing for a dry and clear night ahead.

Residents can expect a calm evening with no severe weather alerts currently in effect for the area. This offers an excellent opportunity for outdoor evening activities owing to the clear skies and minimal wind.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 38°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 58°F 38°F Overcast Monday 59°F 34°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 52°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 56°F Overcast Friday 68°F 49°F Drizzle: light Saturday 65°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email