12/21/25: Clear Sky and 56°F in Rutherford County, Winds Up to 12 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions are clear with a current temperature of 55.9°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 11.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s temperatures reached a high of 57.4°F with tonight’s low expected to drop to 37.8°F. The skies remain clear with wind speeds decreasing to approximately 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains virtually non-existent at 0%.
Overall, residents in Rutherford County can expect a calm and clear evening ahead, consistent with the day’s pleasant weather conditions. There are no weather advisories or warnings in effect at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|57°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|58°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|69°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
