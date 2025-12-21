12/21/25: Clear Sky and 56°F in Rutherford County, Winds Up to 12 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions are clear with a current temperature of 55.9°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 11.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperatures reached a high of 57.4°F with tonight’s low expected to drop to 37.8°F. The skies remain clear with wind speeds decreasing to approximately 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains virtually non-existent at 0%.

Overall, residents in Rutherford County can expect a calm and clear evening ahead, consistent with the day’s pleasant weather conditions. There are no weather advisories or warnings in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
38°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
11%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 57°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 58°F 34°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 69°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

